Two teenagers have been arrested in south Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack

As part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that took place at a Synagogue in Texas on 15 January 2022, Officers from Counter Terror Policing North West have made two arrests.

Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning.

CTP North West and CTP International operations continues to assist the investigation being led by the US authorities, and police forces in the region are liaising with local communities to put in place any measures to provide further reassurance.