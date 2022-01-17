ears on Friday. Vicious rapist Anthony Plummer, 71, was finally served justice at Portsmouth Crown Court for sexually abusing four girls between 1978 and 2009

Buckland paedophile who inflicted terror and pain on young girls over three decades will die in prison, after being sentenced to 30 years on Friday.

The remorseless sexual predator was handed the term after he was found guilty of offences including rape, attempted rape and indecent assault of girls ranging between nine and 17 years old.

His reign of terror spanned different time periods between 1978 and 1984, and 2006 and 2008.

His crimes left his victims broken and struggling to come to terms with his ruthless actions.

Sadly, one of his victims died before seeing justice served.

Plummer, of Clydebank Road, Buckland , sat with folded arms while often shaking his head in the dock, as he was forced to listen to emotional accounts of mental and physical suffering he inflicted on the children during his campaign.

One of the brave victims, tearfully reading out her statement in court, said, “You had no right to take my innocence.

“Your actions affected my whole life. As a child I spent a lot of years blaming myself for not stopping you.”

She added, “Later in life I understood what happened – that you took advantage of a child.*

Another said, “I wondered why it happened. The enormity of it hit me, and broke me.

“I thought there was something wrong with me so I didn’t say anything.”

She added, “I still have nightmares and think about what you did. It completely ruined my life.”

Judge David Melville QC described Plummer as a remorseless sexual predator who ‘normalised’ the horrific crimes.

“There is a risk of you misbehaving with any young girl – you are a risk of serious harm,” the judge said.

“There is no doubting you are a dangerous person.”

The judge handed down a 30-year sentence that included a two-year extended sentence.

“It reflects the criminal behaviour you have been convicted of over many years,” Judge Melville said.

Plummer was found guilty of 13 offences three counts of indecent assault attempted rape rape rape of a child under 13 sexual assault four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Tracy Harris, CPS Wessex senior Crown prosecutor, said, “Plummer manipulated the victims in this case, ensuring that they were too scared to tell anyone what was happening at the time.

“Sadly, one of the victims in this case died before she could see justice delivered.

“We were able to use her evidence during the trial using a special legal provision, so that Plummer still faced justice for the crimes he committed against her.