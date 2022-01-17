A man has appeared in court charged with making over 2,700 indecent images of children

Philip Garrard, 51, of West Street, Fareham, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.

These included allegedly making 323 still and 605 Category A moving images of children between 25th November 2014, and 1st January 2020.

During the same date he is also alleged to have made 448 still and 189 moving Category B images of children.

Garrard is also accused of having 1,079 still and 110 moving Category C images during the same period.