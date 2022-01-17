Three arrested for Murder after man found dead on fruit farm in Dartford

Witnesses are sought after a man died near Dartford.

Kent Police officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service personnel from the Joint Response Unit attended a property in Homefield Farm Road, Sutton-at-Hone, shortly after 10pm on Sunday 16 January 2022.

A 32-year-old man was found injured inside the property and declared deceased at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

Officers arrested two men, both aged 30, and a 38-year-old woman at the address. All three remain in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the victim’s next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 16-1208.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org