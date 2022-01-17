The families of two men who died in a collision in Newport have paid tribute to them
Police have confirmed that a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Amber Gibson
The 43-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 5 January, 2022. The body of Amber, 16, was discovered near to Cadzow Glen around...
Have you seen missing Marjorie Jones from Fareham
Police and Marjorie’s family aregrowing increasingly concerned for a missing 73-year-old woman from Fareham, Marjorie Jones from Bells Lane, is thought...
Police chiefs have agreed to review frontline officers’ equipment
Kent Police Chief Constable Alan Pughsley has hosted a national event at which he and other policing leaders pledged to further improve officer and staff...
Cyclist left with fractured skull following collision
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered a fractured skull following a collision with a taxi in Portsmouth. Officers from Hampshire...
A teenager fatally stabbed in Small Heath has been named as Yahya Sharif – as detectives continue to appeal for information to help find his attacker
The 18-year-old was discovered seriously injured in Coventry Road at just before 5.30pm on Friday 10 December. Despite the best efforts of paramedics Yahya...
Police investigating an arson attack at a Heckmondwike therapeutic centre for those most in need have issued images of males they wish to speak to
The Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to speak to anyone who can identify the males pictured as enquires continue into the blaze...
CCTV images released after house burgled in Canterbury
Detectives have released CCTV images following a burglary in Canterbury. Between 10.50am and 11.15am on Wednesday 2 May a quantity of jewellery was reported...
Hampshire Constabulary has charged a serving police officer with seven offences following an investigation by the Professional Standards Department into...
Cyclist airlift after Folkestone Collision
Police are at scene of a serious collision on Cheriton Road where a cyclist was struck by a vehicle near Morrisons supermarket. The Kent Sussex and Surrey Air...
Man Found Stabbed after being attacked with Kitchen Knife in West London
A man in his 20s was today fighting for life after being stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife outside a cinema. The victim was slashed in front of crowds...
Virgin Media is advising all customers with a Super Hub 2 router to change their password immediately after an investigation found hackers could gain access to...
Two Lanes closed on the M25 near Chertsey after vehicle aquaplanes and ploughs into Barriers
Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise after a single vehicle crash Two lanes of the M25 Motorway Junction 11 near Chertsey are closed this morning after...
A black coloured Spingador, a liver coloured Cocker Spaniel with a white chest and two liver and white coloured Springer Spaniels were stolen
police are appealing for your help to find four dogs which have been taken from their home in Thorrington, Colchester It was reported that sometime between 4pm...
A fire has destroyed a vintage Ferrari that caught alight in Wickham this afternoon. Retained firefighters from Hampshire Fire and Rescue service stationed at...
Detectives investigating an incident that left two officers injured are appealing for witnesses
At around 10am on Thursday, 30 December officers from the Met’s South Area Command Safer Transport Team stopped a man riding a motorcycle at Cherry Tree...
Officers are extremely concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable woman reported missing from her address in Bromley
Mary Bonner, 72 years old, was last seen over 48hours ago leaving her address in Sydenham. She has not been seen since. Mary is known to visit the Penge...
An Isle of Wight based business Betapak, at Rookley, are the latest business to show their support to the Wight Warrior family. The family run Island...
Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to identify a man they want to speak to in connection with three sexual assaults in East Acton
Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to identify a man they want to speak to in connection with three sexual assaults in East Acton. All the...
Major rescue operation taking place after teenager jumps 30 feet on to live railway line in Winchester
A major rescue operation has swung into action into attempts to help rescue and save a teenager after they jumped from a 30-foot bridge onto a live railway...
Two people escape Boat fire in Ryde Harbour
Fire crews from across the Island have been called to yacht fire in Ryde Harbour this lunchtime. The yacht sent a plum of black smoke and flames after a fire...
Three Children Rescued after boat capsizes in the Solent
A Coastguard search and rescue and the Lymington lifeboat have been called to rescue four people after the boat they were travelling in capsized this afternoon...
Emergency services called to person trapped under a train at Gloucester Road
Emergency services have been called after a person fell from the platform at Gloucester Road tine station on Wednesday evening. police fire crews and...
Eight fire crews called Fire at the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone
Firefighters from Kent fire and rescue are currently dealing with an incident at The Grand Burstin Hotel on Marine Parade in #Folkestone. Eight pumping...
Woman Pulled from Stokes Bay After Multiple Emergency Call to Coastguard
A Woman is this evening recovering after being rescued by the Gosport and Fareham Independent inshore Lifeboat. Police, Ambulance, Coastguard Rescue teams and...