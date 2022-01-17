BREAKING HAMPSHIRE ISLE OF WIGHT

The families of two men who died in a collision in Newport have paid tribute to them

January 17, 2022
2 Min Read
 
On Tuesday, 11 January, we were called just after 1.10pm to Whippingham Road in Newport following a serious collision involving a silver Honda Civic and a silver Toyota Proace van.
The occupants of the Civic, Taylor Antwiss, 20, from Old Road, East Cowes, and Owen Bartlett, 20, from Seaview Road, Cowes, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Paying tribute to Taylor (pictured left), his family said: “Our son and brother Taylor was the best, he was loving, caring and kind. We are so lucky to have had him for 20 years. He has left a hole in our lives that can never be filled. Our hearts go out to Owen’s family, who must be as heartbroken as we are.”
The family of Owen (pictured right) also paid tribute. They said: “Owen was the most amazing, kind, gentle, funny boy. We are lucky to have had him in our lives, and we will miss him every day for the rest of ours.”
We continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision and remain keen to hear from any witnesses.
Did you witness the collision, or the moments beforehand?
Do you have dashcam footage of the incident?
Please contact us on 101 quoting Operation Hostel or reference number 44220012949.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp