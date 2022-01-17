Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Shoreditch have made an arrest

Last month, detectives released an E-fit of a man they wanted to identify after a woman, aged in her 30s, was assaulted in the early hours of 3 August 2021, after leaving a nightclub in the Old Street area.

The woman was taken out of the club by a man, then transported by car, possibly a taxi, to an address in the Hackney area where she was subject to a sustained attack and raped.

The sexual assault was reported to the police on 3 November 2021. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers during the police investigation.

On Monday, 17 January, a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He was also arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident in October 2021 which involved a different woman.

The suspect was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Detective Constable Jamie Merrill, the investigating officer, said: “I would like to thank the public who responded to our appeal. As a result, a 26-year-old man has been arrested – not just for the initial incident but also for a second serious sexual assault that we were previously unaware of.

“Both victim-survivors are being supported by specialist officers. The Met is dedicated to supporting all victims of sexual offences and identifying and prosecuting those responsible.”

Enquiries continue.