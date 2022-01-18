A renewed appeal has been issued to help locate a man from Deal who has been missing since November

Alex Holland, 27, was last seen in the Delane Road area of the town at around 9pm on Sunday 28 November 2021.

Specialist officers have since carried out thorough enquiries; including searches assisted by a police helicopter and partner agencies, speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV at relevant locations.

A hire car believed to have been used by Alex was found in Worth in December and has since led to further searches in that area.

Alex is described as six feet tall with blue eyes and was said to have been wearing grey jogging bottoms when he was last seen.

Detective Inspector Louise Murphy said: ‘It has now been more than 50 days since Alex went missing but we are continuing our enquiries to find him.

‘My team is still very keen to hear from anyone who knows of Alex’s whereabouts, or has seen him since he was reported missing.’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 29-1105.