A person has been found dead following a major rescue operation that was launched between Dover and Deal this evening

We sadly report tonight that a person sadly died following a mass rescue operation involving three CRT teams from Deal, Dover and Folkstone. The operational incident was managed by the UK Coastguard at Dover and the Rescue helicopter Rescue 163 from Lydd was also scrambled.

Coastguard volunteers were first scrambled at around 5.30pm to a wooded area between Dover and Deal. St Margarets in Kent.

A coastguard team was lowered to the bottom of the cliffs using a rope pulley system and sadly found that the person was incompatible with life.

The coastguard helicopter used their nightsun searchlight to assist in managing the scene. Officers from Kent Police have been called to the scene.

Kent Police have been approached for further information.