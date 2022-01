On Tuesday morning (January 18th) Police received reports of a break-in at a business in South Farm Road in Broadwater just before 4am, with two suspects spotted fleeing the premises.

Officers attended to secure the scene and a search of the area by a dog unit uncovered evidence that led to a suspect.

Less than 90 minutes after the offence, two people from Worthing were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody at this time.