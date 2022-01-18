Officers investigating a fatal collision on Botley Road in Curdridge on Friday evening (14 January) are appealing to the public for information

Police were called at 6.09pm to a report of a road traffic collision involving a blue Volkswagen Caddy and a black Yamaha motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a woman in her 50s, was not injured.

The road was closed for approximately five hours while emergency services dealt with the incident but has since fully reopened.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

We are also looking to speak to anyone who lives between Bishop’s Waltham and the scene of the collision, near the junction of Botley Road and Chapel Lane, and may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage of the motorcyclist before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220018096, Operation Orient. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/