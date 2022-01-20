Man charged in connection with missing person investigation in Windsor

Following a missing person investigation that was launched on Sunday (16/1), the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge in connection with the incident.

Abid Khan, aged 21, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading, was charged last night with one count of stalking involving fear of violence.

The charge relates to an investigation launched to locate a missing woman, aged 18, from Bracknell, who went missing from Windsor.

The woman was located safely on Monday afternoon.

Khan is due to appear before Reading Magistrates’ Court