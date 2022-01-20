More than 400 Kent motorists were arrested for drink or drug-driving offences during the most recent seasonal campaign

A total of 419 drivers were taken into custody after either testing positive for alcohol or drugs or refusing to take a breath test or drug wipe between 1 December 2021 and 1 January 2022. A number of other motorists were also arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Chief Inspector Craig West, Head of Roads Policing, said: ‘Kent Police officers stopped a total of 1,068 vehicles throughout the course of the campaign, so it is concerning that more than a third were being driven by people who were in no fit condition to get behind the wheel.

‘Drink and drug driving seriously impairs a motorist’s judgement and is known to be one of the most common causes of a serious collision. I would urge people to think twice before driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs, and consider the huge impact their actions will have if they are involved in a collision that results in someone suffering life-changing injuries or worse.

‘Also consider how your life would be changed by a drink or drug driving charge. You will likely be banned and possibly have your case details published, which would be forever searchable by potential employees, friends and family. You may not be able to work and you would have to disclose your criminal record when applying for certain jobs. Ask yourself if it is worth the risk?

‘Whilst this is a seasonal campaign, safety checks will continue to take place on Kent’s roads at all other times of the year and we remain committed to supporting future driver safety initiatives and operations.’