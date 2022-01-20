BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE

A kitchen fire in Fant, Maidstone, is believed to have started accidentally when a washing basket was left on top of a hob and caught alight

January 20, 2022
1 Min Read

Two fire engines were sent to the house in Chamberlain Avenue and crews wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.  Thankfully, the residents were able to evacuate safely after being alerted by their smoke alarms and no other casualties were reported.  KFRS’ volunteer response team were on-hand to provide support and advice to those affected. 

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp