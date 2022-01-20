Two fire engines were sent to the house in Chamberlain Avenue and crews wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. Thankfully, the residents were able to evacuate safely after being alerted by their smoke alarms and no other casualties were reported. KFRS’ volunteer response team were on-hand to provide support and advice to those affected.
A kitchen fire in Fant, Maidstone, is believed to have started accidentally when a washing basket was left on top of a hob and caught alight
You may also like
Portsmouth Boy Ben Jackson Best Birthday Ever thank you to you all
An autistic boy celebrated his 11th birthday with over 30,000 cards from all over the world after his mum’s heartbreaking appeal went viral. Lisa...
Two suspected drug dealers have been charged with drug supply offences which are alleged to have been committed in Chatham
Amit Adhikari, 33, of Herbert Road, Plumstead, and Samatar Sharmaike, 19, of Springfield Grove, Charlton, London, have both been charged with one count of...
A suspected drink driver has appeared in court after a van failed to stop for police in Ashford
Officers were called to the town centre at around 9pm on Tuesday 3 November 2020 after reports of a possible drink driver in the area. A van failed to...
Detectives investigating a robbery at a shop in Highgate have released footage of the incident as they work to identify those responsible
The incident happened at around 6.30PM on Saturday, 6 November when four males entered the shop in Archway Road, N6. At least two of the males were armed with...
The furlough scheme that pays 80 per cent of the wages of people who cannot work because of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has been extended until the end of March 2021
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the move in the House of Commons on Thursday afternoon, on the day the new lockdown rules came into force in...
Man arrested for Double Crawley Down murder is seriously ill in Hospitial
Detectives are investigating the murder of two women, aged 32 and 76, outside a house in Crawley Down on Sunday morning (22 December). A 37-year-old man, who...
Woman arrested after three month old baby is murdered
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby girl. Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 11.56am on...
A man has been convicted of manufacturing a firearm using a 3D printer, the first conviction of its kind in the UK
A man has been convicted of manufacturing a firearm using a 3D printer, the first conviction of its kind in the UK. On Wednesday, 19 June at Southwark Crown...
Man found with stab wounds after being hit by car in Croydon
A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries. The man is also believed to have been injured after a collision with a vehicle. He was treated at the scene...
A 44-year-old man from Chester has been jailed after admitting carrying out a series of burglaries across the city.
A 44-year-old man from Chester has been jailed after admitting carrying out a series of burglaries across the city. Stephen Collins, of Hatton Road, broke into...
Emergency crews called to persons trapped in house fire in a property in Tottenham, London
Fire crews were scarmabed just after 2am Sunday Morning to Anthill Road after a fire ripped through a property worth around a Million Pounds. A Hart team from...
An Isle of Wight Fire crew from Freshwater have called to assist RSPCA to free two fledgling heron gulls from a roof in Freshwater today. The gulls had become...
Lucky escape for OAP after fire rips through Thatch in Oxfordshire
Around sixty firefighters have brought a blaze under control at a thatched cottage in Oxfordshire town The house, in East Hendred near Wantage was extensively...
Tributes Paid after Lead Singer of CESM loses fight against illness
Tributes have been paid to the Jules Dent Co-Producer and lead singer of the Popular Council Estate Supermodel who sadly passed away. The popular member...
Elderly resident uses personal alarm pendant to call for firefighters’ help
Three crews of firefighters responded to a call for help from an elderly resident who had been overcome with smoke and collapsed during a fire at his home. The...
Robbery charges have been authorised against a man who is alleged to have robbed a Chatham shop at knifepoint
A newsagent in Magpie Hall Road is reported to have been targeted at around 3.15pm on Tuesday 13 April 2021. During the incident, an employee is said to...
Man fighting for his life after an altercation inside KFC at Walton on Thames
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was left fighting for his life after an altercation in Walton on Thames earlier this evening. We...
County Lines ‘Line holder’ sentenced to five years and six months behind bars
County Lines ‘Line holder’ sentenced to five years and six months behind bars Kye Hardy-King, 28 of Lela Avenue in Hounslow has been sentenced to five years...
Fire crews from across the Isle of Isle of Wight have been mobilised to a fire in the open at St George’s Lane in Newport this evening. The fire is...
Carnage as two leg it from Chatham Road High Speed Hit and Run
Police have closed off Luton Road in Chatham following a high-speed hit and run collision. It is not currently clear if officers were pursuing the vehicle...
Police are searching for missing Senay Spain-Yusuf, 17
Senay was seen in Brighton on Friday 21 May, in black cropped top, lt blue ripped jeans, leopard ankle boots, lt cream sheepskin coat, had small black handbag...
Jailed and disqualified from driving following a serious collision on the A10 after Police use DNA to link driver
Azer Urger, 20, was sentenced on Friday, 17 May at the Old Bailey to three-and-a-half years imprisonment for causing a serious road traffic collision on the...
Police release CCTV of group they want to question after fight at Gunwharf Quay’s
Police would like to speak to them as part of an ongoing investigation. It was reported that at around 1.30am this morning (Thursday 29 March), two men were...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing in East Barnet
Police were called at 8.34om on Friday, 9 July, to a funfair in Parkside Gardens, Barnet. There were reports of a group of males fighting and a person...