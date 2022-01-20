A man was arrested in Gravesend and class A drugs were seized following the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle

On Friday 14 January 2022 at around 2am, officers spotted the car travelling in the opposite direction to them on London Road. They turned around and followed the vehicle as it turned into College Road, however the driver did not stop for police.

The motorist, who had a number of passengers, turned into The Creek but it was a dead end. Patrols tried to block the car in but were unsuccessful and the motorist drove away into Grove Road and Stonebridge Road before abandoning the car in Thames Way near to an underpass. Men were seen running away, jumping over fences and heading into grassland.

The car was searched and patrols seized suspected class A drugs, cannabis and mobile phones. Two people nearby were detained but were not arrested.

A search of the area continued where a 21-year-old man was spotted crouched down in the dark near to an alleyway in Station Road at the junction with Railway Street. The man, believed to be the driver, was arrested on suspicion of the theft of a car, failing to stop, dangerous driving and also drug driving. He has since been released pending further investigation.