A teen murdered a six-year-old boy and posed his naked body in a “star shape” in woodland before being charged 27 years later, a court has heard

James Watson was just 13 when he allegedly strangled Rikki Neave in a “surprise attack” just five minutes from his home in Peterborough , Cambs, in 1994.

The Old Bailey was told Rikki’s mum Ruth Neave later stood trial for his murder but was cleared – leading to a 27-year cold case mystery.

Watson, now 40, had been seen with the youngster on the day he vanished and was spoken to by police at the time, jurors heard today.

But he told “many lies”, claimed he did not know Rikki and made no mention of “physical contact”, it was said.

The court was told it was only when his DNA showed on Rikki’s clothes that he was charged with murder more than 20 years later.

Opening the trial, Prosecutor John Price QC said Ruth had called 999 to report her son missing on the evening of November 28, 1994.

Rikki’s body was discovered the next day by a police officer in woodland near the housing estate in Peterborough where he lived.

Mr Price said: “He had been strangled. The body was naked. It was lying on the ground, flat on its back.

“It had been deliberately posed by the killer, in a star shape, with outstretched arms, and his legs placed wide apart.

“There was no sign of any of Rikki’s clothing. But perched poignantly on a leaf, just 18 inches from the left hand was a single, small, white shirt button.”

The court was told Rikki’s missing school uniform was later found in a wheelie bin around 150 yards away.

His laces on the his shoes were still tied, three buttons were missing from his shirt and his jacket contained his underwear and socks and some toys, it was said.

Jurors also heard he had patterned marks on the front of his neck that could have been caused by the zip on his coat – suggesting he was probably attacked from behind.

“Vulnerable” Rikki was known to social services and had been placed on the “at risk register” at the time of his death.

His mother was charged with murder and child cruelty six months after her son’s brutal death, the court was told.

She admitted cruelty towards Rikki and his two sisters but denied and was acquitted of murder in 1996.

Jurors were told the “error” was due to the amount of weight police placed on sightings of Rikki at the time he vanished despite evidence showing he was dead.

Mr Price said: “Much of this reliable evidence was itself acquired during the first investigation, but its true significance and importance was misunderstood or ignored.

“This fundamental error deflected the focus of attention of the investigation. It took it away from where it should have been.”

The case was opened again in 2015 and tests on adhesive tape from Rikki’s clothes showed a DNA match with Watson.

The court heard he was seen with Rikki on the day he disappeared and was spoken to by police as a witness.

A youth had also been seen walking out of a cul-de-sac where Rikki’s clothes were later recovered , jurors were told.

At the time, Watson was “exhibiting a grotesque interest in the subject of child murder”, it was said.

Teachers also allegedly noticed a “conspicuous pre-occupation with the extensive reporting of the fate of Rikke Neave”.