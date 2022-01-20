A mother and father who caused the death of their nine-day-old baby have been jailed for a total of 18 years

Daniel Nolan, 30, was handed a 10-year sentence and Sophie Nash, 31, was jailed for eight years on Friday.

The pair had been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of their nine-day-old baby Ava Grace, two counts of causing or allowing the serious injury to her and child cruelty.

Police were called by paramedics on 16 August 2017 after tiny Ava, then just eight days old, was reported to be unresponsive at an address in Nelson, Lancashire

Ava was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where she died shortly after midnight on 17 August 2017.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ava died of a catastrophic head injury, likely to have been caused by forceful shaking.

Further investigation found Ava had also suffered a separate brain injury, as well as a broken femur, which she is believed to have suffered in the days leading up to her death.