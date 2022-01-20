A mother and father who caused the death of their nine-day-old baby have been jailed for a total of 18 years
Glastonbury 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus
Glastonbury festival, which was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary year in 2020 with headliners including Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar...
A woman is due in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed five times in #Basildon
A woman is due in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed five times in #Basildon. The woman, 37, has been remanded to appear at Basildon...
Wildfire well alight near Camberley
Fire crews have been called to a Old Guildford Road Camberley to tackle a wildfire that is two hectare in size and growing. Specialist wildfire units Egham...
Man attacked in Dover underpass
Enquiries are being carried out in Dover after a man was found with a serious head injury. On Wednesday 13 March 2019 just before 1am Kent Police received a...
Four charges have been authorised against a man following a report of a burglary in Margate
Patrick Dandas is alleged to have targeted a home in Clifton Gardens on the afternoon of Saturday 10 April 2021. Following consultation with the Crown...
Police are concerned for the welfare of Miryshka Rogers, 17, who is missing from Chelmsford
She was last seen on Wednesday 4 November, saying she would return by Friday 6 November, but failed to do so.She has links to Stratford, Brighton and Edinburgh...
Beware of scam COVID-19 ‘refund’ messages
If someone gets in touch out of the blue, claiming to from the council or the HMRC offering you financial help or saying a tax refund is owed to you – it...
Thames Valley Police has started a murder investigation in Caversham
At around 12.55am today (14/2) officers received a call to Managua Close in Caversham. A man, aged 24, was found with a stab wound to the chest and sadly...
A teenager has been convicted after stabbing a man during an attempted robbery in Kew
A teenager has been convicted after stabbing a man during an attempted robbery in Kew. Isaac Musoke, 18 of Perran Walk, Brentford was found guilty of grievous...
Polie are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted on his way home from school
Polie are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted on his way home from school. At around 3.30pm on Friday November 13th the teenager was...
Police launch probe after Southampton Sex Attack
Police are appealing for witnesses to assist us with an investigation into an allegation of rape. The incident was reported to have taken place in Howards...
A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after he stalked and harassed his ex-partner over a period of ten months
Billy Griffiths, 28, of Ship Leopard Street, pleaded guilty to stalking from September 2019 to November 2020 He pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive...
Several drugs warrants have been executed at properties in Corsham and Chippenham
Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Teams assisted by armed response, search officers and the dog unit carried out the warrants on Friday (09/04)...
Police in Kent want to speak to these two men following a disturbance in Dartford
CCTV images have been released by our officers investigating a disturbance in #Dartford town centre. Kent Police received a report of several people fighting...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a vulnerable missing girl
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a vulnerable missing girl. Sophie Odere, who turns 16 today (Thursday, 6 August) was last seen at Euston...
A Red Ford KA car was travelling on Sevenoaks Road towards Hayes when it was involved in a collision with a Scania Lorry
Detectives are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage after a man injured in a road traffic collision in Orpington died from his injuries. Officers were...
A new Coronavirus Status Checker will help the NHS coordinate its response and build up additional data on the COVID-19 outbreak. A new Coronavirus...
More than fifty people have been arrested as part of a two-week campaign targeting drivers who take drugs before getting behind the wheel
Officers from the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command carried out dedicated patrols across London, focussed on stopping drivers who put...
Traveller’s may cause disruption to the upcoming Britain in Bloom competition in Richmond
Wealthy residents in an exclusive west London hamlet are up in arms after a group of travellers set up camp on their village green. At least 14 noisy...
A man has been arrested after causing a quarter of a million pounds worth of damage to a hotel room at the Four Seasons
A man’s been accused of assaulting police and causing a quarter of a million pounds worth of damage to a hotel room at the Four Seasons on Park Lane on...
Bike located by Police in Gosport
This bicycle was located by officers in Gosport High St, early hours of this Sunday morning. If it is yours please contact 101 quoting reference 44180136615...
Man charged after setting pride flag alight
Police investigating a fire in Bognor Regis have charged a man with arson with intent to endanger life. Officers were called to Priestley Way shortly after 12...
Drug haul found after woman stopped in Maidstone
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Maidstone. On Monday 30 December 2019 at around 4.20am officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in...
A 64-year-old man was riding the cycle he was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries
Police are investigating a collision between a car and cyclist in Eastbourne. The car failed to stop and the cyclist was left with serious injuries. The...