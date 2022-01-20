Gridlock on the M25 in Kent with Ten mile jams reported back over the QE2 Bridge following an HGV Fire near Darenth Interchange

There are major delays following an HGV fire on the M25 near the Darenth Interchange. The blaze ripped through the cab of the HGV that was loaded with rounded timber. Due to swift actions by the Kent fire and rescue service, they stopped the blaze from spreading to the load.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two fire engines attended the scene and that no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment in time, they added.

A spokesperson for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said:

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a lorry alight on the M25 clockwise, near Junction 2 for Dartford.