A former Maidstone teacher who was found guilty of sexually abusing a child has been jailed for six years

Carly Dear, of Braemore Close, Thatcham (Berkshire), met the victim and carried out the abuse during her time working as a PE teacher at Maidstone Grammar School for Girls more than 15 years ago.

When the victim was in her teens, Dear started to have private conversations with her in the changing rooms, offering her sweets and giving her lifts home.

Eventually Dear’s behaviour escalated and became sexual, touching the girl before taking her to Dear’s then-address in Whitstable, or a hotel, where she would abuse the victim.

Dear continued to regularly contact and abuse the victim grooming her and insisting the activity was normal.

Dear was arrested by Kent Police after the victim reported the abuse in 2018, leading to an investigation into the non-recent offences, and resulting in the 46-year-old being charged.

Following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in October 2021, Dear was found guilty of inciting sexual activity by a person in a position of trust, four counts relating to indecent assault, and one count of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

The jury found her not guilty of one count of sexual assault.

She was sentenced on Friday 14 January 2022 to six years in prison. She will also be put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hannah Crittenden said: ‘Carly Dear took advantage of a child for her own selfish desire and the victim’s memories of growing up will be affected by what Dear has done. I hope the victim recognises that she was extremely brave in speaking up but did the right thing by doing so. I hope that she will now focus on the future, unafraid and knowing that she was believed and Dear is facing the consequences of her own illegal actions.’