New Migrants Processing Centre Set to open by the end of the month at Manston we can exclusively reveal

A Source working within the centre has revealed that they are rushing to get the place open they are under pressure. We have been on standby for a number of weeks the source has revealed but the contractors can’t turn the place around fast enough.

The Home Office confirmed it will use the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in to process asylum seekers back in December 2021

It was announced last year the centre would close after a 12-year contract – worth £525 million – was agreed to outsource the MOD’s fire and rescue to company Capita Business Services.

The new site will be able to hold asylum seekers for up to five days as security and identity checks are completed. White Tents have been put up and the source has revealed that all those entering the site will come through the main entrance be driven down to the former fire engine bays and will then be allocated a room with the former barracks. Painters have been in making it look fresh and big 70 inch TV have also been installed in all the barracks. A centre kitchen will supply food to those being housed.

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale is seeking “urgent clarification” from the Home Office and MOD.

The MOD has been approached for comment