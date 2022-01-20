Police were called at 4.44pm on Thursday, 20 January to reports of a stabbing in Rowley Way, NW8.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. A 15-year-old boy was found with a stab injury and taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing. At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5104/20Jan. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

As a result of this incident a Section 60 has been authorised in the area. This gives officers enhanced stop and search powers to prevent further violent in the area.