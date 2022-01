Between 2.05am and 2.15am on Tuesday 11th January 2022, a lone suspect has forced entry to Premier Stores on Gosport High Street and stolen alcohol.

The offender arrived and left the scene on a pushbike, cycling off in the direction of Creek Road.

Did you see or hear anything, or do you have any CCTV which may assist in our investigation? If you did, or do, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44220012361. Thank you. #Appeal #Burglary (14328)