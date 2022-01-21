Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at a flat on Claremont Close in Newham

Firefighters are tackling a large fire in a five-roomed flat on the fifth floor of an eight-storey block of flats.

The Brigade’s Control officers have taken 23 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 11.13pm on Thursday evening Firefighters from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking, Poplar, Stratford and other neighbouring fire stations are at the scene. The blaze has ripped through a large amount of the fifth floor leaving a number of properties damaged by fire.

It took crews nearly three hours to gain control of the well developed fire.

The cause is under investigation

More to follow