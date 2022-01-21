Driver arrested for drunk driving after crash with Police van on the Isle of Wight

Officers are currently dealing with an RTI in Fitzroy Street / Leed Street in Sandown between a police van and a Mini, the road will be closed for a while.

It appears the police vehicle was on normal patrol and the mini the has not stopped at a give way.

The driver of the Mini has been arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving.

The passenger of the mini has been taken to hospital.

2 police officers have been taken to hospital

All next of kin have been notified.

An official investigation has been launched by Hampshire Constabulary who say they going to release further details.