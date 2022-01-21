Detectives investigating a report of rape near Peckham Rye Train Station on Thursday, 13 January 2022 have issued an update

As a result of enquiries and information from the victim, detectives have established that the crime did not happen at the location which was originally given, or in the Peckham area.

Detectives are working closely with the victim to establish all the facts, and together with the local council we will inform and continue to support our communities as soon as more information is known.

Police take all sexual offences extremely seriously.

Numerous and extensive enquiries have taken place and we continue to investigate the allegation in view of the new information provided.

Officers continue to support the victim survivor in partnership with specialist services.