A lorry driver has been jailed for nine years after attempting to smuggle cocaine worth £2.1 million into the UK in his truck

Rafal Czajka was stopped at the Eastern Docks, Dover on 16 November 2021. A search of the vehicle by Home Office Border Force revealed that a hide had been built into the bulkhead of the trailer, covered by a wooden board, held together by rivets.

After removing the board they found six metal box sections containing 45 kilos of cocaine in brown taped packages.

We are committed to tackling class A drug trafficking, and working with key partners, like Border Force, we will continue to protect our borders and communities.

Martin Coates, Deputy Director of Home Office Border Force South East and Europe said:

“Border Force’s work with the NCA to stop drugs entering the UK is core part of the Government’s 10-year drug strategy to cut crime and save lives.”