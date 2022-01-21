The family of Mathew Rawlings, who died in a road traffic collision on the A40 on Monday 17 January, has paid tribute to him, describing him as ‘a loving husband and doting father’

Officers attended a road traffic collision on the A40, between Abergavenny and Raglan, at around 2pm on Monday 17 January.

The collision occurred on the eastbound carriageway and involved one car – a silver Mercedes E220 estate.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that the driver, a 49-year-old man from Box, Wiltshire, had died at the scene.

He can now be named as Mathew Rawlings. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

His family has also issued the following tribute to him:

“Mat was a loving husband and doting father to two beautiful children.

“He was truly loved and will be sorely missed.

“We’re thankful for the messages of support at this time, but we would ask to be left alone to allow the family to grieve in private.”

Our appeal for witnesses continues and anyone with information about the collision is asked to get in touch with us.

We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A40 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm and between Abergavenny and Raglan to contact us.

You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200018109, with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.