Dealers used secret EncroChat network to supply cocaine

Five drug dealers have been jailed for their roles in the wholesale supply of cocaine across Kent.

The men were all part of an organised network of criminals who bought and sold Class A drugs in vast volumes and whose crimes were facilitated by the encrypted phone platform, ‘EncroChat’.

Their supply chain was dismantled when their method to secretly send messages was infiltrated by police in France and the Netherlands in 2020, before the National Crime Agency provided this data to the relevant authorities.

Investigation

This led detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate to establish that between March and June 2020, William Ferguson repeatedly purchased kilogram blocks of cocaine, as part of a conspiracy with other EncroChat users.

Ferguson would then sell the drugs to other users at a profit, assisted by Aaron Duff who acted as a driver, collecting and delivering supplies in bulk quantities.

The EncroChat data showed Nathaniel Green was another user, who made purchases from Ferguson. Green worked with an associate, Billy Robinson, to transport cocaine to others in the chain.

On 17 July 2020, a search warrant was executed at the home of Green, 36, in Settington Avenue, Chatham, where officers discovered bundles of cash in a supermarket bag as well as in several envelopes with names on.

In total £34,425 was seized, along with cannabis supplies and an air weapon. Knuckle dusters and a knife were recovered from two cars parked outside.

The home of Robinson, 37, of Wordsworth Close, Chatham was also searched, where a further £2,690 was seized along with a bank note counting machine.

In May 2021, the investigation then led to the arrests of Ferguson, 27, of Woodland Road, Tunbridge Wells and Duff, 29, of Penns Yard, Pembury.

Drugs processing factory

A fifth defendant, Ged Shone-Porter, 26, was identified in EncroChat communications as someone who would adulterate the blocks of cocaine with cutting agents and then re-press them into new kilogram blocks.