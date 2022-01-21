Information is sought following the theft of a painting in Canterbury

Kent Police was called at 1.35pm on Thursday 20 January 2022 after the item was stolen from a shop in the Marlowe Arcade.

The artwork is approximately two metres by one metre in size and is pink, yellow, black and white.

The suspect is described as a white man, who was wearing a grey tracksuit and a black body warmer.

Officers have released an image of the artwork and urge anyone who has seen it or been offered it for sale to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/12636/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.