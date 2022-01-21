A man who burgled elderly residents on the Isle of Wight whilst armed with a knife has been jailed

Kazm Saed, aged 26, of no fixed abode, denied two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of kidnap, one count of robbery, and one count of burglary, and the case went to trial on Monday 17 January.

The circumstances are that overnight on 28 May 2021, Saed broke into the Mountbatten Hospice warehouse on Riverway, Newport and stole two computer monitors.

Then, on 30 May, at around 10.30pm, he forced entry to a residential address on Riverway, Newport, and threatened the elderly occupant with a knife whilst demanding money and the man’s bank card pin number.

In fear for his safety, the man, aged in his 80s, agreed and Saed left with cash, the bank card and a mobile phone. He later made unsuccessful attempts to withdraw money using the stolen card.

On Friday 4 June, Saed entered a house in Nunnery Lane in the early hours of the morning and threatened the elderly occupants with a knife. He demanded they give him £1,000 in cash before ordering them to get dressed and drive him to a cashpoint in Newport.

With knives held to their throats, the victims, both aged in their 80s, were in turn ordered to withdraw cash and hand it over to Saed. After this, Saed demanded he be driven out of town before he exited the car at the top of Cedar Hill and ran off.

Later that morning, Saed was arrested at Costa in Lower St James Street, Newport, by officers making enquiries in the area.

Following his trial at Newport Crown Court, the jury found Saed guilty of all of the offences today (Friday 21 January).

He was sentenced the same day to 13 years in prison.

Detective Constable Ross Jones said: “Saed subjected these poor people to terrifying ordeals, where they genuinely feared for their lives.

“Their courage throughout this process has been inspiring, and it is because of their strength that we have been able to pull all of the pieces of the puzzle together.

“Saed’s denial despite the evidence being stacked against him, including forensics and identification by the victims, has been absurd. I am pleased that the jury have seen through this and he is now in prison where he belongs.”