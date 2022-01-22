Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Ian, 45, from Crawley who was last seen by his wife on Sunday, January 16

He was due to go to work in London the next day and return home on Tuesday.

Nobody has spoken with Ian since Tuesday evening which is out of character.

Officers believe he could also be in Surrey as his car, a black Audi S3 registration RK19 OUB, was last seen in the Epsom area.

Ian is 5’10” of medium/stocky build, with brown hair and a groomed brown beard. He also has tattoos on his upper arms, which includes the number 13 written inside a spade playing card.

Anyone with information of Ian’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial number 742 of 20/01 or report it online: https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v1/report-missing-person/