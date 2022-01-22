A man has today been jailed for life for the murder of Ricky Collins in Killamarsh

Bradley Ward was found guilty of murder in December following a three-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

Officers were called to reports of an assault on Westthorpe Road in the late evening of Monday 29 March.

Ricky, from Sheffield, had suffered two serious stab wounds to his body and arm. The 31-year-old staggered down the road and collapsed.

He was rushed to hospital but died just after midnight on Tuesday 30 March. It was found that one of the wounds had cut through an artery.

During the trial it was heard how 24-year-old Ward had pulled up in a car alongside Ricky Collin’s van, got out and stabbed him.

He denied killing Ricky, and claimed his actions were in self-defence.

Following a hearing at Derby Crown Court today (Wednesday 19 January) Ward was jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 23 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklok, who led the investigation into Ricky’s death, said: “No sentence imposed by the court will bring Ricky back but I hope his family and friends can draw some comfort from the knowledge that the man responsible for his death has been brought to justice and will rightly remain behind bars for years to come.”

Martin Mongan (45) of Pontefract in West Yorkshire, and Ward’s father David Ward (44) and Kelly Ward (43) who are also from Sheffield, all pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

Both Martin Mongan and David Ward were jailed for two years each, and Kelly Ward is due to be sentenced in a separate hearing at a later date.