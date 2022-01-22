Walker had to be rescued by the Walmer lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams from Dover and Deal after being cut off by the tide on Saturday

A person has been rescued by a lifeboat crew and two coastguard teams from Dover and Deal after they were cut off by the tide on Saturday lunchtime.
Walner RNLI was called to the beach at around 12.30 pm to support the two volunteer coastguard search and rescue teams to assist with the recover the walked who was trapped by the tide
The rising water had filled creeks and cut the walker off. Two coastguard teams that were nearby were called upon to carry the rescue whilst the lifeboat was used as safety cover.
The walker was “cold and wet” when they were rescued after trying to cross the water before returning to higher ground.
They were recovered back to shore but did not need any medical assistance.
While the outcome “was a good one, it may not have been the case had the weather not been so unseasonably mild