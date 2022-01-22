Members of the public are being asked to help officers find a man who has been reported missing from the Sandwich area

Steven Noble is 54 years old and was last seen during the early hours of Thursday 20 January 2022. There are growing concerns for Steven’s welfare, who is known to frequent locations in both Ashford and Sandwich, where he sometimes stays in hotels.

He is around 5ft 11ins tall, with wavy hair and greying facial stubble. He is believed to be wearing a dark flat cap, blue jeans and a dark blue or black knitted jumper. Steven also sometimes wears a waist length wax jacket as well as a distinctive light coloured neck scarf with tassels and which is tied in a loose knot. He may also be carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who may have seen Steven, or who has information on his likely whereabouts is urged to call 101, quoting reference 21-0225.