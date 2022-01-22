His offences covered properties in #Gillingham, #Higham, #Gravesend, #Shorne and #Rochester and took place mostly in daylight hours

Jacob Winnett was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison after he admitted his role in the crimes which happened between 21 October 2019 and 10 February 2020.

During this time Winnett broke into 10 homes, attempted to burgle six more and also broke into a business premise. He used motorbikes to target the homes along with a second person who remains unidentified.

Winnett, of Hyacinth Road, Rochester, was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court on 18 January 2022 after admitting a charge of conspiracy to commit burglary which covered all the offences.

The court heard how Winnett stole various items during the incidents including Rolex watches, a brand new KTM GT motorbike, a Porsche Cayman GT4 and a Jaguar XF. Other items stolen include a safe and cash.

As part of the investigation officers secured a large quantity of CCTV and Winnett was identified as a possible suspect.

Based on these enquiries officers carried out a search warrant at his address on 29 November 2019 and the 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

Officers searched the property and while inside they found items linking him to the incidents. These items included two motorbike helmets, four balaclavas, a black bag containing two crow bars and four gloves, multiple pairs of trainers, black tracksuits and a black and orange KTM off road motorbike which was parked inside the rear of a van belonging to Winnett.

All these items were seen to be used by the suspects during the burglaries.

Following the warrant Winnett was taken to a police station for questioning and later released by the Crown Prosecution Service pending further enquiries.

He then committed another burglary where on 3 December he was seen on CCTV breaking into a vehicle recovery yard in Higham where he found the black and orange motorbike which had been seized during the search warrant by officers.

Following this, he used the motorbike to continue his crime spree, and along with an unidentified man, they both attempted to burgle several homes and broke into several more.

During these crimes, jewellery, cash, designer handbags and watches and an Audi RS5 were stolen.

As part of the ongoing investigation officers carried out a second warrant at an address in Canterbury Street, Gillingham , where they seized items belonging to Winnett as well as jewellery which matched items reported stolen in the burglaries.

They also found evidence on Winnett’s mobile phone which showed videos of the stolen Porche along with his reflection in the car’s window.

After this warrant Winnett was arrested and subsequently jailed for separate offences. He was further charged in connection with the above burglaries on 26 May 2021.

Investigating officer DC Colin Cherry from the Chief Constables Crime Squad said: ‘Winnett targeted large, often detached, rural premises during daylight hours stealing high performance vehicles and high value items.

‘The impact of his crimes was not only financial, but affected a number of the victims mentally, making them feel unsafe in their own homes.

‘Winnett continued to offend even after being initially arrested for the offences and he showed no regard whatsoever for his victims and a scant regard for the law.

‘I am pleased that the court has given Winnett a substantial custodial sentence in relation to this offending and I hope that it brings some justice to the victims of his crimes.