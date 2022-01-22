Two lanes of the M20 closed near Maidstone after double HGV collision

Two lanes of the busy M20 motorway in Kent between junction 8 Maidstone East and junction 9 for Ashford remain closed following a serious collision involving two heavy good vehicles.

The collision is reported to have happened at around 5.37pm on Saturday 22nd January 2022. Emergency services were all scrambled to the scene with drivers are understood to have been treated by paramedics at the scene. Their injuries and conditions are not currently known but aren’t thought to be serious. More than can be said the tractor units.

A major recovery and clean up operation involving a specialist recovery contract Manfield’s is now taking place and the lane closures will be in place until at least 10.30pm.

An inspection by National Highways inspection of road furniture is also taking place.

Police and the National Highways are also dealing with a further incident between junction 3 and 4 on the Londonbound carriage of the M20 involving an oversea HGV and van

Kent Police has been approached for comment

More to follow