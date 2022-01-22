Major Search and Rescue operation launched following reports of five people trapped in caves on Saint Margarets Bay

A major search and rescue operation has been sparked in the complex network of caves in Saint Margarets Bay after reports of five persons being trapped.

Coastguard officers from Folkestone,Deal, Langdon Coastguard search and rescue teams along with Kent Police and a technical rope rescue team from Kent Fire and Rescue have all been scrambled to the Saint Margarets Bay Beach following the report made at around 6.15pm on Saturday 22nd January 2022.

It is unclear if any of those stuck in the caves have been injured following a report made to the Police using the what three words app to help pinpoint their location.

A large emergency presence involving a number of rescue personnel can be seen at the location near to Ness Point just outside Dover. It is understood that those involved may have entered the Ness Point within St Margaret’s Bay.

The end of a tunnel protrudes out of the chalk cliff. This was a machine gun post to protect the beach from a potential landing in World War II. The tunnel is brick lined with a tin roof but has been sealed. Police officers can been seen on the beach using powerful torches to search for the group. They are understood to very high up the cliff face near to the machine gun post. A rescue plan is now being put in place by the Coastguard sector manager and a group manager from Kent fire and rescue. It is understood that a rope rescue system will be set up as those involved are very high off the ground. The operation is being overseen by Maritime Operations Centre Dover at Dover

Kent Police, Kent Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment.

More to follow