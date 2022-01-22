Can you help Police find a missing man from Southampton?

Lee Britten, 40, was last seen around 10.15am on Thursday 20 January in Portsmouth Road and we and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Having been dropped off at the BP Garage on Portsmouth Road, he then walked towards Wrights Hill and the direction of Westfield Park.

Lee is described as being white, around 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and with short dark hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, with a black body warmer over the top and black trainers.

We believe he will still be in the Southampton area and we are keen to locate him.

If you have seen Lee or have any information about his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220029139.