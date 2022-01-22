BREAKING LONDON MISSING SUSSEX

Can you help us to find missing 13 year old, Nellie Smith, from West Sussex

January 22, 2022
1 Min Read

Nellie was last seen at her grandmother’s on Thursday (20 Jan) at 7pm.
She may have travelled to London to visit her mum.
She has long, mousy brown hair and was wearing a white jacket with a gold logo on the side, leggings and white trainers.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen her is urged to get in touch.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp