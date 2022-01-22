Nellie was last seen at her grandmother’s on Thursday (20 Jan) at 7pm.
She may have travelled to London to visit her mum.
She has long, mousy brown hair and was wearing a white jacket with a gold logo on the side, leggings and white trainers.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen her is urged to get in touch.
Can you help us to find missing 13 year old, Nellie Smith, from West Sussex
Nellie was last seen at her grandmother’s on Thursday (20 Jan) at 7pm.
You may also like
Officers are investigating following a fatal stabbing in Hillingdon
Police were called at 8.34am on Friday, 11 June to a report of a fight on Blyth Road in Hayes. Officers attended the location and found a 15-year-old boy...
A man and a woman have been sentenced for the supply of Class A and Class B drugs in the Edinburgh area
Moses Irungu (40) was sentenced to four and half years in prison, and Nontuthuzelo Halana (44) was sentenced to 8 months, at the High Court in Aberdeen...
Emergency services have been scrambled to Acton station in West London
Acton station has been evacuated “immediately” after a person was hit by a train this evening.( Friday) The people on the train are also about to...
Man arrested for Double Crawley Down murder is seriously ill in Hospitial
Detectives are investigating the murder of two women, aged 32 and 76, outside a house in Crawley Down on Sunday morning (22 December). A 37-year-old man, who...
Police renew appeal following fatal Newham collision
Emergency services were called at 5.42pm on Saturday, 18 April, to a road traffic collision on Plashet Road near the junction with Lucas Avenue, E13. ...
Eleven People and Cats rescued following Southampton Flat Fire
Eleven People and Several cats have been led to safety after fire broke out in a ground-floor flat in Bitterne Southampton. The people living in the four...
Man rescued and arrested after jumping into Portsmouth Harbour
A man has been arrested after jumping into harbour water on Wednesday night. The man failed to return on demands made by Police during a busy shipping period...
Information is wanted to help locate a missing 28-year-old man from Ashford
Information is wanted to help locate a missing 28-year-old man from Ashford. Steven Ferris was last seen in the Kingsnorth Road area of the town at...
Manhunt for man who tried to rob a Post Office stabbed a woman in her eighties
CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to following a robbery in Barford St Michael, Oxfordshire. At around 4.45pm on Tuesday (13/10), a man...
Shocking Footage appears of a horse neglected and belonging to Annette Nally
No one wants to see this but Annette Nally needs to be banned from owning animals and taken to court. In a shocking video taken by concerned horse lovers at a...
Police are appealing for information after a number of signs were stolen from Ashdown Forest.
Last week, 50 byelaw signs were installed in the forest by volunteers using funding secured from a grant. However since the weekend, 16 of the signs...
A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Haverthwaite in Cumbria
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to a one vehicle collision on the B5278 near Haverthwaite at 4.20pm on Saturday, August 7th. A dark-coloured...
Jailed and disqualified from driving following a serious collision on the A10 after Police use DNA to link driver
Azer Urger, 20, was sentenced on Friday, 17 May at the Old Bailey to three-and-a-half years imprisonment for causing a serious road traffic collision on the...
A suspected burglar is to appear in court in connection with a van theft in Ashford
A suspected burglar is to appear in court in connection with a van theft in Ashford. Kent Police received a report that a television and some...
West Midlands Police inspector pleas over making indecent images
Police inspector Lee Bartram has pleaded guilty to making indecent images of a child and distributing similar images to other paedophiles online Lee Bartram...
Murder probe launched after woman killed in Colchester
Police were called to an address in Laing Road at around 5.35am on Sunday 17 January. Once there, officers discovered that a woman was unresponsive inside the...
Three men have been jailed for a total of more than 16 years
Three men have been jailed for a total of more than 16 years after officers found £90,000 pounds in cash and Class A drugs with a street value of around...
Armed Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder
A 22-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men sustained life changing injuries following a ‘hit and run’ during the early...
Two arrested for human trafficking young women from Brazil
Detectives investigating a gang responsible for trafficking young women from Brazil to work in brothels in north London have made two arrests following a...
Police probe launched after Bognor Sex attack
Police are investigating a sexual assault which occurred in Hook Lane, Bognor Regis, shortly after 10pm on Thursday 1 August. A woman was walking along...
Officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce are working alongside South Area Command Unit officers in addition to other pan-London resources after 13 Stabbing in 24 hours
Additional police officers have been deployed to south London today following a series of incidents in the past 24 hours. Officers from the Met’s Violent Crime...
Man dies in fatal collision with a lorry on A127
A man has sadly died following a road traffic collision on the A127 during the early hours of this morning, Thursday 4 June. Police were called shortly after...
Witnesses are being sought to a serious collision in Dartford
A pedestrian and a double-decker bus were involved in the collision on the A226, Highfield Road North, at 11.40pm on Saturday 14 March 2020. A man suffered...
Scumbag steals charity collection box from Portsmouth Greggs
A CCTV image of a man police in Portsmouth would like to identify Officer from Hampshire Constabulary would like to identify this man following the theft of a...