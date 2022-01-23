Officers investigating the death of a man in Basingstoke have tonight charged a man with murder

Police were called around 10.45pm on Wednesday 19 January, following a report of a 22-year-old man having been found with a serious injury in Abbey Road, near the junction with Popley Way.

He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His family are being supported.

Tonight, Jordan Graham Clarke, 25, of Blackmoor Drive, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder.

He will be remanded in custody to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (January 24).

Two other men, both 19-years-old and from Basingstoke, arrested on suspicion of robbery as part of the enquiries have been bailed.

DCI Kate Gunson said: “Tonight we have charged Jordan Clarke as part of our enquiries, and we want to remind people of the importance not to speculate or post anything prejudicial online.

“I also want to extend my thanks to the local community for their patience and assistance while we carried out enquiries in the Popley Way area, particularly whilst the road was closed.”