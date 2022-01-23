Police are appealing for the public’s help after callous thieves stole two vehicles in Epsom, overnight, one of which was converted for wheelchair use

Officers were called to Burghfield following reports of two vehicles being stolen from a driveway at some point between 10pm on Wednesday night (January 19) and 7am on Thursday morning (January 20).

The suspects managed to steal the car keys by ‘fishing’ through the letterbox. They then took both the blue Audi Q5 and blue Ford Torneo Custom van that had been adapted for wheelchair use, that were parked on the driveway and headed off at speed down East Street and on to the Ewell Bypass.

We are looking to identify three suspects who were seen on CCTV arriving at the location. They have been described as three men, of slim build all wearing hoods and balaclavas and what appears to be dark clothing.

We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area, have any dashcam or video doorbell footage of the cars being driven away between 3.10am and 3.30am, or have any further information around this theft to contact us.

If you have any information which could help, please direct message us or report online using webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ on our website, quoting crime reference number PR/45220006929. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.