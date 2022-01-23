A pair of #Gravesend drug dealers are starting prison sentences after officers seized drugs including thousands of vials containing steroids

On 3 March 2021, some of our patrols were completing checks on vehicles in the Gravesend area when they stopped an uninsured car in Lennox Road.

They spoke to the driver Mateusz Kron (right image) and, suspecting he was involved in the supply of drugs, completed a search of his vehicle.

A bag containing cannabis was located on the rear seat and he was arrested.

Patrols then went to a house in Vigilant Way that Kron gave as his home address. On their arrival they detained Pawel Wierzbicki (left image) who tried to run from the rear of the premises.

A search of the address led to the seizure of boxes containing around 5,000 glass vials of steroids. They also recovered quantities of cocaine and approximately £16,000 in cash.

Enquiries by investigators led to searches at two further Gravesend addresses where more vials of steroids were seized, along with black sacks containing cannabis and quantities of cocaine, MDMA and amphetamine.

The seized drugs were later analysed. The steroids were found to have an estimated street value of £130,972 with the other drugs having a total value of £61,705.

Wierzbicki and Kron, both of Vigilant Way, Gravesend, were later charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply. Wierzbicki was also charged with possessing steroids with intent to supply and Kron received charges for possessing cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of MDMA, being concerned in the supply of amphetamine and driving a car without insurance.

They both pleaded guilty to the indictments and, on Monday 17 January 2022 at Woolwich Crown Court, 35-year-old Kron was jailed for four years and 42-year-old Wierzbicki received two years and six months’ imprisonment.

Officer in the case, PC Scott Spedding, said: ‘This pair of drug dealers were undoubtedly making a considerable profit from their criminal activities. They have been supplying an assortment of drugs and in doing so, will have ruined the lives of vulnerable users and their families.

‘Their arrests followed a proactive check on an uninsured car by alert officers. Investigators then diligently gathered the evidence to secure these convictions.

‘We will of course be seeking to confiscate the cash seized during searches under the Proceeds of Crime Act.’