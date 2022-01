Destiny was last seen on Saturday 22nd January 2022 at 8pm in Kettering.

Destiny is 14 years old, approximately 5 ft 2” in height with long black straight hair. Destiny was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black jogging bottoms and dark grey Nike trainers.

If you know Destiny’s current location please call 999 otherwise if you have information you believe may assist us, please phone 101 quoting incident number 538 of 22/01/2022