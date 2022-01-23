A man in his 20s was today jailed for grievous bodily harm and criminal damage

Jack Taylor, aged 29, from the Whitby area, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. A five-year Restraining Order was also issued not to contact named witnesses directly or indirectly.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, contacted police in September 2020 following a serious incident which occurred in a flat above a licensed premises in Whitby.

Taylor, who was heavily intoxicated at the time, violently assaulted the victim.

Taylor initially smashed the victim’s mobile phone and then went on to carry out a prolonged vicious assault on her.

Following the assault, the victim attended hospital and was treated for a fracture to her hand.

Taylor pleaded guilty when the case reached court.

Following the sentence North Yorkshire Police Detective Constable Ruth Freebrey, who investigated the case, said: “Taylor is a violent individual who acted on his anger in a physical way towards a woman who struggled to defend herself.

“Today’s result shows that we take all reports of this nature seriously. We will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice which will then make our communities safer for everyone.”