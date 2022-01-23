A woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the ‘brutal’ murder of her mother in Manchester last year

Cassandra Scott of Holker Close, Longsight, will serve a minimum of 17 years after the sentence at Manchester Crown Court for stabbing her mother Beverley Scott to death and then trying to cover up her crime.

Beverley’s body was found wrapped in blankets and plastic sheeting, and hidden in a cupboard under the stairs at Holker Close on Friday 11 June 2021.

Paint had also been thrown over her and police launched a murder investigation.

Beverley, 58, was last seen on the 25 March 2021 at the Wise Pharmacy on Dickenson Road in Longsight collecting a prescription.

Scott repeatedly stabbed her mother 10 times in the back with the knife, inflicting the fatal injuries, some time between 25 March and 1 April.

She then set about trying to hide her mother’s body, wrapping her in plastic, covering her in blankets, and throwing paint over her in order to disguise the smell, before using rugs and more blankets to cover up the extensive blood staining in the hallway.

She disposed of the knife and her clothes in a bin at the house.

Scott then collected her belongings and left the address to stay a short distance away with a friend, taking her mother’s dog with her.

Over the following weeks and months, Scott repeatedly lied to family members, friends and neighbours about Beverley’s whereabouts, claiming she was in rehab, that she didn’t want to talk to family at the moment, that she was fine, and on one occasion that she had died in hospital.

During this time, she also continued to withdraw money from Beverley’s bank account to use to buy drugs and support herself.

Concerns for Beverley’s welfare were raised when she failed to engage with services and collect her weekly prescriptions, and on the afternoon of Friday 11 June 2021, entry was forced into Beverley’s home and her body was discovered.

The following day, Scott was arrested on suspicion of murder.