A careless driver who caused the death of a woman at the Seven Dials roundabout in Brighton has been jailed

Kamil Zieba, 42, of Waterloo Street, Hove, was sentenced for causing death by careless driving at Hove Crown Court.

Jennifer Davies, 69, from Hove, was crossing the road when she was struck, and sadly died from her injuries two days later.

Zieba was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and has been disqualified from driving for four years and nine months.

Detective Constable Jake Dallaway said: “Zieba’s driving that day put the safety of other road users at risk.

“Drivers should always maintain proper concentration and control of their vehicle, and should always be considerate of other road users while driving.

“By not paying attention to those around him, Zieba caused this tragic collision which was needless and avoidable.”