Witnesses said these four acted “like a pack of hyenas” as they hacked a man with shovels

Four offenders have been jailed after a man was hacked with shovels, leaving him with severe injuries.

A witness described the attackers as “like a pack of hyenas to meat” during the incident in Sowerby near Thirsk.

The victim’s van and car, which contained young children, were also smashed up and one of the group threatened to chop his hand off.

A judge jailed Mark Farrow, 45 of Sowerby; John Thomas Hardy, 46 of Sowerby; Gary McDonald, 24 from Thirsk and Walter McDonald 24 of Sowerby for a total of almost eight years.

Each was also given a restraining order to prevent them from making any contact with the victim for the next 15 years.

They were arrested following an extensive investigation into the incident, which happened last year, by detectives at Hambleton & Richmondshire CID.

All four pleaded guilty to violent disorder offences and were sentenced at Bradford Crown Court.

This was a targeted attack against an unarmed man following a dispute. It left the victim with severe cuts and bruises to his body.

Gary McDonald has been jailed for 30 months.

Walter McDonald has been jailed for two years.

Mark Farrow has been jailed for 20 months.

Thomas Hardy has also been jailed for 20 months.