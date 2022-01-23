An a 18-year-old male was killed in a collision near Stonebridge Park Tube station in the early hours

Police were called just after 2.30am on Saturday 22nd January 2022 to a critically injured man found in Harrow Road near the junction with the North Circular Road.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that vehicle had stopped at the scene however an arrest has since been made at an address in Willesden.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers from Roads and Transport Policing are investigating. Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are being asked to call 101, quoting the reference 865/22Jan.