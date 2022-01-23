The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries after being driven at in Stanstead

Can you help detectives investigating an assault in Uttlesford?

It was reported around 1.15am this morning, Sunday 23 January, that a vehicle had driven into a dark grey hatchback parked in Gall End Lane, Stansted.

A group of men then exited the vehicle and approached the driver side of the hatchback.

They assaulted the driver through his car window with what is described as a crowbar or a handled weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, but they are not described as life-threatening or life-changing.

The suspects fled the scene and were all described as wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

Detective Sergeant Luke Howard, of Braintree CID, said:

“Our teams have been working through the early hours into today to establish the circumstances leading to the victim becoming injured.

“We’re at an early stage in the investigation, but we do not believe that there is a wider risk to the community.

“Officers will be a visible presence in the area and are continuing to conduct house-to-house enquiries to speak to those who may have witnessed the incident.

“If you have any information that may help our investigation, or may have seen a vehicle with front-end damage in the area, please get in touch.”

We need anyone who saw anything or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage to contact us.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 71 of today, 23 January.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.