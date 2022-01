The car was allegedly stolen from outside a property on the White Road estate, Chatham, at 10.25pm on Saturday 22 January 2021.

By 10.50pm officers had tracked the vehicle to Chelmar Road where they arrested a 26-year-old man from Gillingham on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He remains in custody.

A second man fled the scene and enquiries to identify and locate him are ongoing.

The vehicle has since been returned to its rightful owner.