A police officer has been airlifted to hospital from M25 this afternoon after a stolen motorbike was driven at him

A Kent Police officer has been seriously injured after he was involved in trying to stop a stolen motorbike being driven the wrong way around the M25 near to junction Three of the busy motorway in Kent.

The Kent Air ambulance was called to the scene and the officer was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries a 26-year-old man who was riding the stolen machine has been arrested for various offences and remains in custody at this time.

The incident happened at around 4.05pm on Sunday 23rd January 2022. A number of reports had been made to Police about the stolen machine being driven dangerously on the incorrect carriageway.

Junctions 2 – 3 were closed clockwise whilst Police dealt with the incident and the officer was treated.